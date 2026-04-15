Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 230308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

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About Compass Group

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Compass Group is a UK-based multinational company that specializes in contract foodservice and support services for corporate, education, healthcare, sports and leisure, defense, and remote-site clients. The company delivers on-site catering, concession and hospitality services, vending, and retail food offerings, drawing on a portfolio of operating units and local brands to tailor services to client needs. Its business model focuses on delivering food and related services under long-term contracts for institutions and organizations rather than direct retail food sales.

Beyond core catering, Compass Group offers a range of integrated support services including facilities management, cleaning, waste management, catering technology, and workforce management solutions.

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