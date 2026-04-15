Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.01 and last traded at $127.7620. 178,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 651,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus Construction Group to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,838,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,993,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,984,000 after acquiring an additional 832,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 147,209.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,117 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

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Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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