Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,698 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 74,671 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,146.8 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $55.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

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Plus500 Company Profile

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Plus500 Ltd is a global fintech firm specializing in online trading services through Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The company provides retail and institutional clients with leveraged exposure to a wide range of financial instruments without requiring ownership of the underlying assets. Using a proprietary technology platform, Plus500 delivers real-time pricing, advanced charting tools and a streamlined trading experience across web, desktop and mobile applications.

Established in 2008, Plus500 offers CFDs on major asset classes including forex, equities, stock indices, commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options and cryptocurrencies.

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