Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8299, but opened at $0.7602. Sino Biopharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.7602, with a volume of 2,312 shares.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

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Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

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Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS: SBMFF) is a Hong Kong–incorporated investment holding company principally engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. Founded in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, the company has developed an integrated business model that spans research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of healthcare products. Through its subsidiaries, Sino Biopharmaceutical focuses on enhancing China’s domestic pharmaceutical infrastructure while expanding its footprint across key therapeutic areas.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three core segments: infusion solutions, small-molecule synthetic pharmaceuticals and innovative biologics.

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