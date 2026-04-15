Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 296,888 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 223,277 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 385.6 days.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $70.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. Nemetschek has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $107.89.

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Nemetschek Company Profile

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Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

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