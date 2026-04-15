Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Rises By 47.0%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,422 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 1,648 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

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Pets at Home Group Company Profile

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Pets at Home Group operates as a leading United Kingdom–based retailer specializing in pet food, accessories, and services. Through its network of retail stores, e-commerce platform, and veterinary care centres, the company provides a comprehensive range of products for dogs, cats, small mammals, birds and fish. Its merchandise mix includes branded and private-label pet food, bedding, toys, grooming tools and health supplies, catering to a broad spectrum of pet-owner needs.

In addition to its core retail offering, Pets at Home has developed a substantial services division.

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