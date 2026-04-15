Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Down 33.0% in March

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 799 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,192 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Concordia Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Concordia Financial Group Trading Down 1.7%

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

(Get Free Report)

Concordia Financial Group, Inc is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Japan’s Kanto region. Established in March 2015 through the merger of two regional banks, the company provides banking and financial services under its principal operating subsidiaries, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. and Ibaraki Bank, Ltd. As a bank holding company, Concordia Financial Group oversees strategic planning, risk management and corporate governance for its banking operations.

The group’s core business activities encompass deposit-taking, lending, foreign exchange, trade finance and cash management services for both individual and corporate clients.

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