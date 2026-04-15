HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.5750. Approximately 510,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,630,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of HCM II Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCM II Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCM II Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get HCM II Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMSR

HCM II Acquisition Stock Performance

HCM II Acquisition Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

(Get Free Report)

Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCM II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.