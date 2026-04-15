CLS (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £151.04 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 256 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £151.04.

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 9th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 244 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £151.28.

CLS Stock Performance

CLI traded down GBX 0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49. 3,537,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.09. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 and a 12 month high of GBX 73. The stock has a market cap of £195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS ( LON:CLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (12.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 36.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Analysts anticipate that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CLS from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

CLS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

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