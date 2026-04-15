Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,676,298 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 2,046,317 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 41,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,271. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

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