Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at TD Cowen

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.87. 206,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,901. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $73,392.93. Following the sale, the director owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,524.86. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,054,740. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

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Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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