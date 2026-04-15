Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.18. Wartsila shares last traded at $8.1970, with a volume of 12,002 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

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Wartsila Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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