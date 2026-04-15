S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.83 and last traded at GBX 38.65, with a volume of 3766807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 38 to GBX 43 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 28 to GBX 30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.67.

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S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22. The stock has a market cap of £256.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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