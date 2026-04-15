ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 4350267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

ADM Energy Trading Down 20.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £511,188.00, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

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ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 583.57%. As a group, analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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