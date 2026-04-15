Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9, with a volume of 294507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

Abingdon Health Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.78.

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Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval. The Company also markets its own range of self-tests under the Abingdon Simply Test brand (www.abingdonsimplytest.com) and has developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

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