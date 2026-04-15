Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 453,473 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 287,563 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 208,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,709. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

Further Reading

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