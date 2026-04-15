Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 57.0%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,183 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 6,487 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IFGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 3,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

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iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1196 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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