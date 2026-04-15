HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.1350, with a volume of 187669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,031.50. The trade was a 93.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,561,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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