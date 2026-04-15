Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Cryptocurrency stocks” refers to publicly traded company shares that provide investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency ecosystem—for example, firms that mine or build blockchain infrastructure, run crypto exchanges, custody digital assets, or hold significant cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Unlike owning cryptocurrencies directly, these stocks represent equity in businesses affected by crypto prices, regulation, and operational risks, so their performance can be correlated with but will not exactly mirror the price of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

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HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

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