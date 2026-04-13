Head-To-Head Contrast: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 23.51% 42.80% 5.07% Regency Centers 33.95% 7.79% 4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regency Centers 0 9 7 1 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBL & Associates Properties and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $80.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Regency Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $578.37 million N/A $135.97 million N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.55 billion 9.23 $527.46 million $2.80 27.97

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Regency Centers beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

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