Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (ADBE, BHVN, CAI, CARR, CHYM, CRDO, CWBC, DRUG, ENGN, FIG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 13th:

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP). TD Cowen issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). Leerink Partners issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.