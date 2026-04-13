Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (ADBE, BHVN, CAI, CARR, CHYM, CRDO, CWBC, DRUG, ENGN, FIG)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 13th:

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP). TD Cowen issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). Leerink Partners issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

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