Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,500. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

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Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,892,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.

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