Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,284 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 9,006 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Daxor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P owned approximately 0.25% of Daxor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daxor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daxor Trading Up 0.7%

DXR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation is a medical diagnostics company focused on providing precise blood volume analysis to support patient management in critical care, surgical, cardiology and nephrology settings. The company’s core offering, the BVA‐100 Blood Volume Analyzer, employs radiolabeled albumin techniques to deliver accurate measurements of total blood volume, red cell mass and plasma volume. By quantifying a patient’s fluid status, Daxor aims to help clinicians tailor therapies for conditions such as anemia, heart failure and fluid overload.

In addition to the BVA‐100 analyzer, Daxor supplies reagent kits, calibration standards and software for data analysis and reporting.

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