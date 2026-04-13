Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.59. 2,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,672. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NPV) is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

Further Reading

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