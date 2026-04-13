Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 524,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

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Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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