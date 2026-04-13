Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Insider Acquires £10,500 in Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Sian Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £10,500.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock traded up GBX 0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 930,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.75. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 81.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 109.50. The firm has a market cap of £810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80.

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About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

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Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD. In total, the Company has successfully raised £795 million in equity, along with a debt package that includes a €200m Eurobond with a consortium of blue-chip institutions; deploying the proceeds into six acquisitions: CRA, Hudson, Emitel, Speed Fibre, Belgian Tower Company, and DCU which together offer stable, often index-linked income, and the opportunity for growth, in line with the Company’s Buy, Build & Grow model.

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