Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

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The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.

EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.

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