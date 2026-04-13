Autolus Therapeutics Eyes CAR-T Edge With AUCATZYL Safety, Expands Centers, Sees Margin Turnaround

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is seeking to differentiate itself in the CAR-T market by pairing strong clinical activity with a safety profile that could allow broader patient access, CEO Christian Itin said during an interview at the Needham Healthcare Conference with Needham Senior Biotech Analyst Gil Blum.

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Itin said the company’s primary commercial focus is AUCATZYL (obe-cel), which has been on the U.S. market for “a little more than a year” and launched in the U.K. “since the beginning of the year,” with additional work underway to secure market access in Europe. AUCATZYL is indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Market size and product positioning in adult relapsed/refractory ALL

In describing the addressable market, Itin said the U.S. relapsed/refractory adult ALL population is “around 1,800 patients” annually. He emphasized the aggressiveness of the disease and noted it can spread beyond the bone marrow, including to the central nervous system (CNS), creating complex complications.

On efficacy, Itin pointed to results from the company’s pivotal study, which included patients with at least 5% tumor burden at inclusion. He said Autolus reported an approximately 78% overall response rate (ORR), with “the vast majority” of responders achieving deep, MRD-negative responses measured by next-generation sequencing. With more than three years of follow-up, he said “about…40%” of patients were in ongoing remission, and most of those patients did not receive subsequent therapy.

Itin also highlighted real-world results collected by the Rocket Consortium and presented at ASH and Tandem. In that dataset, he said the observed ORR was “around 95%,” which he attributed in part to a portion of patients being treated earlier in relapse, before reaching 5% marrow disease burden.

Safety profile as a potential differentiator

Itin said Autolus has seen confirmation in both the pivotal FELIX study and real-world use that high-grade safety events are low, a point he framed as important in a modality where cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurological toxicities (ICANS) can require intensive care and steroid management. In the real-world setting, he said Autolus has not observed high-grade CRS and has seen “3% high-grade neurological toxicities.”

According to Itin, the safety profile could expand the range of patients treated with CAR-T, including older patients and those with comorbidities, and may enable use in outpatient settings for patients with lower disease burden.

Commercial rollout: center expansion, services, and gradual adoption

Discussing uptake, Itin said Autolus began its U.S. launch with roughly 15 to 20 treatment centers and reached the “mid-60s” by the end of last year, with the network now in the “mid-70s.” He said onboarding requires accreditation and training, and he described adoption as building over time as physicians gain experience and confidence.

On commercial investment priorities, Itin said Autolus is focused heavily on patient and site support across a highly coordinated process, including assistance with patient registration, apheresis coordination, logistics, and in some cases lodging support for patients and caregivers. He added that medical education, conference presence, presentations, and publications also play a key role.

Manufacturing, margins, and capacity planning

Itin said Autolus manufactures the therapy itself, supplying product from the U.K. through a transatlantic logistics chain he characterized as “incredibly robust.” He also cited a manufacturing success rate “above 90%.”

On margins, Itin described the economics of personalized manufacturing, emphasizing two key levers: throughput volume and the time spent per product. He said the company expects gross margin to move from negative in the first launch year to positive this year, with continued improvement expected in 2027 and 2028, when Autolus anticipates “approaching a positive cash flow out of the ALL business.”

On manufacturing footprint, Itin said the company’s facility was designed to serve the ALL market in pediatrics and adults across Europe and the U.S., with initial capacity of about 2,000 products per year. He said the facility began with three clean rooms and already added a fourth, with room for additional expansion. For larger potential indications such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Itin said the company is exploring ways to scale without proportionally expanding its internal commercial manufacturing footprint, including a feasibility study involving Cellares’ automation approach.

Pipeline expansion: frontline ALL, pediatrics, lupus nephritis, and MS

Itin discussed physician interest in using obe-cel as a consolidation approach in frontline adult ALL to potentially reduce the duration and toxicity burden of current therapy, which he described as lasting up to 36 months. He referenced the ECOG 1910 study, noting that adding blinatumomab to chemotherapy benefited some patients, but that in patients older than 55 “you were treading water,” with increased intensity not improving overall survival.

He said Autolus estimates there are about 4,000 to 5,000 adult frontline ALL patients annually in the U.S., and he expects “about half” may fall into categories not well served by current standard of care. He said frontline efforts are currently being evaluated in investigator-sponsored trials, including work at MD Anderson, a study involving Memorial, Stanford, and City of Hope, and a third study being initiated in Europe. Autolus has created an umbrella protocol to allow integrated analysis across studies, and Itin noted that investigator-sponsored data in ALL has historically supported NCCN guideline inclusion and reimbursement, though he said the company is also considering its own clinical trials as the ISTs mature.

In pediatrics, Itin said Autolus is making a limited incremental investment: adding 30 patients in a phase II portion to build on 22 patients from phase I previously presented at ASH. The stated objective is to support a broader relapsed/refractory ALL label across age groups and risk categories, including certain high-risk first-line relapse pediatric patients not currently covered by CAR-T labels.

In autoimmune disease, Blum referenced previously presented CARLYSLE data, and Itin said an update is expected closer to year-end with roughly 12 additional months of follow-up for early patients and enrollment of additional patients. He said the company is also working to include adolescents ages 12 to 18 in its phase II LUMINA study.

Itin also outlined Autolus’ rationale for selecting a pivotal lupus nephritis population that has relapsed after both B-cell targeting antibodies and calcineurin inhibitors, describing it as a highest unmet-need group and suggesting it provides a clear health economic narrative and “initial positioning,” with potential expansion later.

For progressive MS, Itin said Autolus is focusing on patients who have been on CD20 monoclonals and S1P inhibitors for at least six months and continue to worsen. He said the company believes obe-cel can cross the blood-brain barrier effectively, citing an example shared by physician Lori Muffly of an ALL patient with disease in the spine whose cerebrospinal fluid cleared and who regained motor control after treatment. For early MS readouts, Itin said investors should look for evidence of CAR-T expansion, CAR-T presence in CSF, and changes in pharmacodynamic markers such as oligoclonal bands, while clinical scoring outcomes may require longer observation.

In closing remarks, Itin said Autolus has delivered product reliably, expanded its treatment-center footprint, and is seeing growing physician experience translate into commercial momentum. He cited the company’s revenue guidance for the year of $120 million to $135 million.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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