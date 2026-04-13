Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £196.86 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Meagen Burnett acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 per share, for a total transaction of £196.86.

Meagen Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Meagen Burnett acquired 34 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £199.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Meagen Burnett acquired 44 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 per share, for a total transaction of £205.48.

Schroders Price Performance

LON:SDR traded up GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 578.50. 3,021,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,013,074. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 306.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 599.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 92.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of £9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schroders ( LON:SDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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