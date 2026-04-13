Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NVG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. 137,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,816. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

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About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing principally in investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal obligations, with an emphasis on credits that are free from federal income tax. It may also invest up to a limited portion of its assets in municipal lease obligations, variable-rate demand notes, and other municipal derivatives.

As a part of the Nuveen family of investment products, NVG is managed by experienced municipal fixed-income professionals who conduct rigorous credit analysis and portfolio construction.

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