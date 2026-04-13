Short Interest in MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SHNY) Expands By 74.0%

MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SHNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 819,578 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 471,078 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,478,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.2%
SHNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 229,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
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