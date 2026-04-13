Short Interest in MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SHNY) Expands By 74.0%

MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SHNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 819,578 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 471,078 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,478,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.2%

SHNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 229,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

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MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors Gold 3X Leveraged ETNs (SHNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. SHNY was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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