Citigroup Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $112.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

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Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

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Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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