Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

HRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $189.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Get Herc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE HRI traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Herc has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Herc had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.