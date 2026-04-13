Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 264,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

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Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.

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