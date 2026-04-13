RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
RSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $15.36.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.
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