RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

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RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

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