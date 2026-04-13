Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.3512.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Alps Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alps Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Alps Electric Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Electric

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Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

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