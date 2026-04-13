Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $274.00 at Citigroup

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.75.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.44. 255,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,460. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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