Oppenheimer Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $171.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

HLNE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.63.

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Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 397,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.33. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $90.47 and a twelve month high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

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Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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