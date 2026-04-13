SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,461 shares.The stock last traded at $27.0120 and had previously closed at $24.6425.

SUMCO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

SUMCO Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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