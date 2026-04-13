Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Shares Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $8.0130. Approximately 934,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,412,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.77.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 7.5%

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

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