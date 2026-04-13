BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 243,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 282,410 shares.The stock last traded at $8.9550 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

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