International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,958,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at $169,906,054.90. The trade was a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,098,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $13,552,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,750,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,275,296,000 after buying an additional 1,925,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $21,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

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International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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