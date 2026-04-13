AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $14.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

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AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 377,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,803. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $846.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.51 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Richard M. Cashin, Jr. acquired 447,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $4,430,761.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 16,312,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,658,837.18. This represents a 2.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,494,518 shares of company stock worth $24,352,291 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company’s respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

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