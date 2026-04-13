RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

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RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

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The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

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