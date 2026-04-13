BTIG Research Boosts Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target to $98.00

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

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Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 30.0%

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.69. 3,962,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,835. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, insider Sheldon Sloan sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $370,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,023.96. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 62,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,375 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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