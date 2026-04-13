Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.94.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.26. 232,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $301.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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