Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,319 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 3,795 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ DFLIW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused energy storage company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems. The company’s core business involves designing scalable battery modules and packs that integrate proprietary battery management software to optimize performance, safety and longevity. Dragonfly Energy’s products are engineered to deliver high energy density, rapid charging capabilities and deep discharge cycles, positioning them as an alternative to traditional lead-acid and other lithium-ion chemistries.

The company’s product portfolio spans residential energy storage systems for home solar and backup power, as well as mobile power solutions for recreational vehicles, marine applications, specialty vehicles and off-grid installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.