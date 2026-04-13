Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

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Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 192,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $493.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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