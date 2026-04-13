Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

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About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

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Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated energy and digital asset company that combines natural gas–fired power generation with in-house bitcoin mining operations. The company owns and operates a baseload power plant in Dresden, New York, where it supplies electricity to the NYISO wholesale market and dedicates excess capacity to support its bitcoin mining facilities. By leveraging on-site generation, Greenidge aims to optimize costs, improve operational efficiency and reduce exposure to external power price volatility.

Originally established through the acquisition and repurposing of a former coal-fired plant, Greenidge has transitioned to a cleaner, natural gas–fueled operation since 2017.

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