Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,474 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 14,823 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nanobiotix Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. 12,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,221. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

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Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nanobiotix will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBTX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

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About Nanobiotix

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Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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